BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc prices $500 mln senior notes offering

June 2 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq, Inc. Prices $500,000,000 senior notes offering

* Denominated 3.850% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

