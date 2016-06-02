BRIEF-Mad Catz Interactive Q4 loss per share $0.10

June 2 Mad Catz Interactive Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Completed restructuring program that will save co about $6 to $7 million on annualized basis beginning in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 sales rose 4 percent to $17.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)