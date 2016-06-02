BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp to buy Polonia Bancorp for $38.1 mln

June 2 Prudential Bancorp Inc :

* Prudential Bancorp Inc and Polonia Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement

* Deal for $11.28 in cash for each common share of Polonia

* Says at closing, combined company is expected to have over $850 million in total assets

* Deal for $38.1 million

* From outset, merger is expected to be significantly accretive to combined company's earnings per share in 2017 and thereafter

* Prudential will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Polonia in exchange for a mixture of cash and common shares of prudential