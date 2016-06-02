BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp to buy Polonia Bancorp for $38.1 mln

June 2 Prudential Bancorp Inc :
* Prudential Bancorp Inc and Polonia Bancorp Inc announce
merger agreement
* Deal for $11.28 in cash for each common share of Polonia
* Says at closing, combined company is expected to have over
$850 million in total assets
* Deal for $38.1 million
* From outset, merger is expected to be significantly
accretive to combined company's earnings per share in 2017 and
thereafter
* Prudential will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of
Polonia in exchange for a mixture of cash and common shares of
prudential
