BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust prices public offering of 6.375% Series D shares

June 2 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust prices public offering of 6.375% series d cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* Says price offering of 5 million shares of its 6.375% Series D cumulative preferred shares at $25.00 per share

* Says net proceeds of approximately $120.9 million from offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)