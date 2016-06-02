版本:
BRIEF-Eisai and Novartis enter deal to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in U.S.

June 2 Eisai Inc

* Under terms , Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide

* Eisai enters into a collaboration agreement to co-promote Lenvima (lenvatinib) in combination with Everolimus in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

