BRIEF-Yum Brands says announces pricing of notes offering

* Notes will be sold to investors at par
* Aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in
offering was decreased from previously announced $2.3 billion to
$2.1 billion
* Aggregate principal amount of company's new senior secured
credit facilities will be increased from $2.3 billion to $2.5
billion
* Some units priced $1.05 billion of 5.00% senior notes due
2024 and $1.05 billion of 5.25% senior notes due 2026
* Yum! Brands, Inc. announces pricing of notes offering
