BRIEF-Stroud Resources announces agreement to sell Hislop project

June 2 Stroud Resources
* Stroud resources announces agreement to sell hislop
project
* Stroud resources ltd says intends to redeploy net proceeds
from disposition to pay certain debts and advance its santo
domingo project
* Agreement to sell 100 percent interest in hislop project
to hislop gold co for $225,000 in cash and $1.3 million in
assumption of debts owed by stroud
* Upon completion of transaction, stroud will also retain a
net smelter royalty of 0.5% which can be purchased by hgcl at
for $1 million
