BRIEF-Team Health Holdings Inc completes repricing of term loan b

June 2 Teamhealth Holdings Inc
* Pursuant to terms of amendment, company is required to pay
a 1.00% prepayment penalty if new term loan b facility is
repriced
* Amendment reduced interest rate applicable to term loan b
facility by 75 basis points to libor plus 3.00% from libor plus
3.75%
* Repricing transaction is expected to reduce company's
annual cash interest payments by approximately $9.8 million
* Team health holdings, inc. Completes repricing of term
loan b
