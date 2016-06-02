BRIEF-HC2 raises proposal for Andersons' rail, grain and ethanol businesses to $1.15 bln

June 2 Hc2 Holdings Inc
* Hc2 submits second letter to The Andersons, Inc. Regarding
potential acquisition
* Raises alternative proposal to $1.15 billion for rail,
grain and ethanol businesses
* Hc2 Holdings Inc says reiterating both its offer to
acquire Andersons for $37 per share in cash or a total purchase
price of $1.043 billion
* "we strongly urge company's management and board of
directors to engage with us and undertake an exploration of
strategic alternatives"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)