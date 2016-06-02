BRIEF-Twin Butte says extension of credit facilities

June 2 Twin Butte Energy Ltd -
* Bank syndicate agreed to extend maturity date of Twin
Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility from June 2,
2016 to June 7, 2016
* Bank syndicate agreed to extend expiry of revolving period
of co's $140 million revolving credit facility from June 2 ,
2016 to June 7, 2016
* Extension of credit facilities to enable company to
continue with its strategic alternatives process
* Twin butte announces extension of credit facilities
