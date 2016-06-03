版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 08:07 BJT

BRIEF-Sensus Healthcare prices its IPO at $5.50 per unit

June 2 Sensus Healthcare Inc

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 units at a public offering price of $5.50 per unit

* Sensus Healthcare, Inc. prices initial public offering

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐