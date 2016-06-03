版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 08:13 BJT

BRIEF-Rye Patch announces C$40 mln private placement of subscription receipts for gold mine acquisition

June 2 Rye Patch Gold Corp

* Rye Patch announces C$40 million private placement of subscription receipts to fund Florida canyon gold mine acquisition

* Announces private placement of 182 million subscription receipts at price of C$0.22 per subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

