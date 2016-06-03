版本:
BRIEF-Adeptus Health says offering of 2.45 mln shares priced at $62 per share

June 2 Adeptus Health Inc

* Says offering of 2.45 million shares priced at $62.00 per share

* Adeptus Health Inc announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

