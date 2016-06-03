版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp names Ronald Nicolas as CFO

June 3 Pacific Premier Bancorp :

* Pacific Premier Bancorp appoints Ronald J. Nicolas as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Nicolas was most recently serving as executive vice president and CFO of Banc Of California Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐