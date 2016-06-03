BRIEF-Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Q1 same store sales fell 2.8 pct

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing
June 3 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :
* Q1 same store sales fell 2.8 percent
* Q1 sales fell 7.9 percent to $537 million
* Total merchandise inventories were $430.4 million at April 30, 2016 and $438.9 million at may 2 , 2015
* Sears hometown and outlet stores inc qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.