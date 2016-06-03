BRIEF-Patterson-UTI had 53 drilling rigs operating in U.S. on average in May

June 3 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - for month of May 2016 , company had less than one rig in Canada.

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc -for month of May 2016 , company had an average of 53 drilling rigs operating in United States

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc -for two months ended May 31, 2016, had an average of 55 drilling rigs operating in United States and less than one rig in Canada

* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)