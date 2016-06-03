版本:
BRIEF-Energy Recovery awarded $5.4 mln for desalination projects in Middle East

June 3 Energy Recovery Inc

* Energy Recovery awarded $5.4 million for desalination projects in Middle East

* Energy Recovery Inc says orders are expected to ship primarily in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

