BRIEF-Commerzbank launches cash tender offer

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
June 3 Commerzbank AG
* Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft launches cash tender offer
* Invited holders of us $150 million subordinated bonds due Jan 15, 2023 to offer to sell their bonds for purchase by co for cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.