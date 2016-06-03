版本:
BRIEF-Commerzbank launches cash tender offer

June 3 Commerzbank AG

* Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft launches cash tender offer

* Invited holders of us $150 million subordinated bonds due Jan 15, 2023 to offer to sell their bonds for purchase by co for cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

