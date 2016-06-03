版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-European Commission approves Visa Inc's acquisition of Visa Europe

June 3 Visa Inc :

* Transaction expected to close before end of June 2016

* Has now received all regulatory approvals required for acquisition of Visa Europe Ltd

* European Commission approves Visa Inc's acquisition of Visa Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐