BRIEF-Northstar Asset, Colony Capital, Northstar Realty finance announce merger

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
June 3 Northstar Asset Management Group :
* Northstar Asset Management Group, Colony Capital, And Northstar Realty Finance announce merger to create Colony Northstar, a world-class diversified real estate and investment management platform
* Upon closing of deal, Thomas J. Barrack Jr. Will be executive chairman of board of directors of Colony Northstar
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by special committees of NSAM and NRF, and board of directors of colony
* NSAM will redomesticate to Maryland and elect to be treated as an REIT beginning in 2017
* On closing, David Hamamoto will be executive vice chairman, Richard B. Saltzman will be Chief Executive Officer
* Certain NSAM and NRF executives have entered into agreements to vote their shares in favor of transaction
* Deal to create equity REIT with $58 billion of assets under management
* NSAM shareholders will also receive, in addition to its regular quarterly dividend, a special cash dividend equal to $128 million
* NSAM will own 32.85%, colony shareholders will own 33.25% and NRF shareholders will own 33.90% of combined company
* Approximately $115 million in total annual cost synergies expected to be realized post-closing of deal
* NRF and Colony, through a series of transactions, will merge with and into redomesticated NSAM
* Colony Northstar's board will consist of 13 directors - 6 nominated by NSAM, NRF, 6 by Colony
* NSAM shareholders will own about 32.85%, Colony shareholders will own about 33.25% on a fully diluted basis
* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc says NRF shareholders will own approximately 33.90% of combined company on a fully diluted basis
* Certain Colony executives, owning about 16% of Colony's outstanding stock, agreed to vote shares in favor of deal
* Companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction
* Hamamoto, Al Tylis and Dan Gilbert agreed to reduce cash severance payments, equity awards owed upon consummation of deal
* Hamamoto, Tylis Gilbert to reduce payments, awards by about $52 million of cash payments, 2.6 million shares of equity awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.