公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Hurco Q2 earnings per share $0.56

June 3 Hurco Companies Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56

* Hurco reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $52.03 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

