BRIEF-Thomas Inserra named chief credit officer of Pacific Mercantile Bank

June 3 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp :

* Thomas Inserra named EVP & Chief Credit Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

