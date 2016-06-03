版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Achaogen adds Tobin Schilke as chief financial officer

June 3 Achaogen Inc :

* Achaogen adds Tobin Schilke as chief financial officer

* Achaogen Inc says Schilke most recently served as CFO and company director of Roche Products Limited in United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

