BRIEF-Gray Television sees ending 2016 with low total leverage ratio

June 3 Gray Television Inc
* Gray to acquire #1 ranked television stations in green bay
and davenport markets
* Addition of mid-market television stations will be
immediately free cash flow accretive
* Gray may also consider opportunistically accessing debt
markets to fund deal
* Including expected operational synergies, stations
expected to produce 2-year blended broadcast cash flow margins
greater than 50 percent
* Has capacity to close transaction primarily through use of
cash on hand at closing
* Sees ending 2016 With Low Total Leverage Ratio, Net Of
Cash, in range of 4.5 to 4.7 times on a trailing eight-quarter
basis
