BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies raises about $100 mln in private placement

BRIEF-Qualcomm responds to complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
June 3 Lion Biotechnologies Inc :
* Lion Biotechnologies raises approximately $100 million in private placement
* Says purchase price will be $4.75 for each share of common stock and $4.75 for each share of series B preferred stock
* Investors agreed to purchase a total of 9.7 million shares, about 11.4 million shares of newly authorized series B preferred stock
* Each share of series B preferred stock will become convertible into one share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chinese firms issuing more dollar bonds, further rise forecast
* Mattel Inc - Effective as of February 8, 2017, size of board of directors was increased from ten to eleven members-SEC filing