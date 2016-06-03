版本:
2016年 6月 4日

BRIEF-Mint Corp announces extension of rights offering

June 3 Mint Corp:

* The Mint Corporation announces extension of rights offering

* Rights issued under rights offering will now expire at 4:00 P.M. (Toronto time) on June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

