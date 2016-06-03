BRIEF-MBAC Fertilizer Corp Q1 shr loss C$0.08

June 3 MBAC Fertilizer Corp

* MBAC fertilizer reports q1, 2016 results

* Previously disclosed production and sales guidance for 2016 and 2017 are no longer valid and should not be relied upon

* MBAC fertilizer Corp says performance throughout 2015 and 2016 was impacted by significant working capital constraints

* Q1 loss per share c$0.08