BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons SA seeking to close France carbon black plant

BRIEF-Qualcomm responds to complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
June 3 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:
* Orion Engineered Carbons seeking to close carbon black plant in France
* Begun consultations with works council at Ambs, France facility to implement restructuring
* French Orion plant employs approximately 40 people
* Potential cessation of production at site by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
* Chinese firms issuing more dollar bonds, further rise forecast
* Mattel Inc - Effective as of February 8, 2017, size of board of directors was increased from ten to eleven members-SEC filing