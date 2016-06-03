版本:
BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons SA seeking to close France carbon black plant

June 3 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:

* Orion Engineered Carbons seeking to close carbon black plant in France

* Begun consultations with works council at Ambs, France facility to implement restructuring

* French Orion plant employs approximately 40 people

* Potential cessation of production at site by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

