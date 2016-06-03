BRIEF-Mylan and Biocon to present phase 3 trastuzumab biosimilar data at ASCO annual meeting

June 3 (Reuters) -

* Mylan and Biocon to present phase 3 trastuzumab biosimilar data at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting

* Mylan NV says heritage study successfully met predefined endpoints of response equivalency

* Mylan NV says study confirmed efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of MYL-1401O in comparison to branded trastuzumab