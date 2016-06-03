BRIEF-North American Nickel says preliminary prospectus filing in connection with proposed equity financing of up to $12 mln in gross proceeds

June 3 North American Nickel

* Filed preliminary short form prospectus in connection with proposed marketed offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $12 million

* To use net proceeds for exploration activities to be completed at co's maniitsoq project in greenland, for repayment of debt

* North american nickel announces preliminary prospectus filing in connection with proposed equity financing