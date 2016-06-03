BRIEF-Discovery Ventures announces increase in private placement

BRIEF-Qualcomm responds to complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
June 3 Discovery Ventures
* Discovery Ventures announces increase in private placement
* Increased number of units to be issued, such that it will issue up to 33.3 million units for gross proceeds of up to $4 million Source text for Eikon:
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
* Chinese firms issuing more dollar bonds, further rise forecast
* Mattel Inc - Effective as of February 8, 2017, size of board of directors was increased from ten to eleven members-SEC filing