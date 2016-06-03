版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 4日 星期六 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Discovery Ventures announces increase in private placement

June 3 Discovery Ventures

* Discovery Ventures announces increase in private placement

* Increased number of units to be issued, such that it will issue up to 33.3 million units for gross proceeds of up to $4 million Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐