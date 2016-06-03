BRIEF-NexOptic announces $1 mln non-brokered private placement

June 3 Nexoptic

* Announces $1,000,000 Non Brokered private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 4,171,000 units at a price of CAD $0.25 per unit

* Each unit will be comprised of one common share of NexOptic and one common share purchase warrant of NexOptic

* Net proceeds from private placement will be applied to funding all of Spectrum's operations