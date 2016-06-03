BRIEF-CTS to phase out production at Elkhart plant by mid-2018

June 3 CTS Corp

* Approximately 230 employees will be impacted over course of transition

* Says starting next year, CTS will phase out production at its Elkhart plant by mid 2018

* Certain actions are also being taken at other locations to simplify operations

* CTS Corp says that it will implement additional organizational changes in North America

* CTS announces restructuring plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)