BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth Co says made changes to financing platforms

June 3 Jg Wentworth Co -
* The J.G. Wentworth company provides update on financing
platform
* Made several changes to its structured settlement payment
and annuity payment purchasing warehouse platform
* Recently amended and restated its $300 million warehouse
credit agreement with Barclays Bank Plc and Natixis New York
branch
* Will continue to evaluate appropriate warehouse capacity
levels for its structured settlement and annuity payment
purchasing business
* Received notice from New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on
may 31, 2016 that it was not in compliance with NYSE's price
requirement
* Elected to reduce its total warehouse capacity for
structured settlement and annuity payment purchasing to $400
million
* Terminated warehouse credit agreement with Credit Suisse,
which it had previously reduced to $100 million
* Amended and restated its $300 million warehouse credit
agreement extending maturity and revolving period by twelve
months to july 2017
