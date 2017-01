June 3 CVR Partners LP

* CVR partners announces pricing of $645 million private placement of senior secured notes due 2023

* Intends to use net proceeds of notes offering to repay in full and terminate its outstanding credit facility

* Says 2023 notes mature on June 15, 2023 , will pay interest at a rate of 9.25% per year and were priced at 97.499% of par

