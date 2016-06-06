BRIEF-Centerra Gold provides update on Kyrgyz Republic legal proceedings

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility
June 6 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra has initiated international arbitration proceedings to challenge kyrgyz republic's claims and actions
* On june 3, bishkek inter-district court held hearing for claim made by kyrgyz republic state agency for environmental protection and forestry
* Also evaluating full range of additional options for responding to actions of kyrgyz republic courts and state authorities
* New criminal case has been opened by kyrgyz republic general prosecutor's office against unnamed kgc managers
* Centerra provides update on kyrgyz republic legal proceedings and restrictive measures against kumtor and its personnel
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.