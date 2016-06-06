BRIEF-WPX Energy raises FY oil production guidance by 5 pct

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Wpx Energy Inc :
* Increasing its full-year oil production guidance to an average of 39 to 41 mbbl/day, up 5 percent from previous guidance of 37 to 39 mbbl/day
* Raises 2016 expectation for oil output by 5 percent
* D&C capex remains within guidance range
* Wpx energy inc says fy guidance for total equivalent production is up 3 percent to 77 to 82 mboe/day from a previous estimate of 75 to 80 mboe/d
* Wpx plans to commission crude line in 2017
* Guidance increase driven by better-than-expected well performance
* Guidance increase also driven by expected increase in drilling, completion activity in delaware, williston basins in second half of 2016.
* Initiating expansion of its owned and operated midstream infrastructure in delaware basin with addition of a crude oil gathering system
* Wpx energy provides operational update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.