BRIEF-IDI announces business update on idiCORE

June 6 Idi Inc :

* In 32 days since commercial release of idiCORE, IDI has on-boarded over 2,800 users

* IDI announces business update on idiCORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

