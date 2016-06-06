版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Xcerra Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06

June 6 Xcerra Corp :

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $91.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xcerra announces third quarter results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.10

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 excluding items

* Sees Q4 sales $89 million to $93 million

* Q3 sales $82.24 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐