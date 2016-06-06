版本:
2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Terrax drills 8.00 m at 60.60 g/t Au at Mispickel Zone, Yellowknife City Gold Project

June 6 Terrax Minerals Inc :

* Terrax drills 8.00 m @ 60.60 g/t au including 2.25 m @ 212.48 g/t au at the mispickel zone, yellowknife city gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

