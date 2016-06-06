版本:
BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix posts test results of allergic conjunctivitis treatment

June 6 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) announces topline results of second phase 3 clinical trial of Dextenza(tm) for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis

* Primary endpoint for ocular itching not achieved

* There were no serious adverse events observed in second phase 3 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

