BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix posts test results of allergic conjunctivitis treatment

June 6 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) announces topline results of second phase 3 clinical trial of Dextenza(tm) for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis

* Primary endpoint for ocular itching not achieved

* There were no serious adverse events observed in second phase 3 clinical trial