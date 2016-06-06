BRIEF-Cytori extends rights offering subscription period to June 10

June 6 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Adjusted unit pricing is now $2.55 per unit

* Extended subscription period for its previously announced rights offering until 5:00 pm et on june 10

* Cytori extends rights offering subscription period to Friday, June 10, and adjusts unit pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)