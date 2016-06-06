版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Soligenix announces presentation of phase 2 oral mucositis clinical trial results

June 6 Soligenix Inc :

* Soligenix announces presentation of phase 2 oral mucositis clinical trial results at the 2016 multinational association for supportive care in cancer conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

