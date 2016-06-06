版本:
BRIEF-WL Ross to convene meeting for proposed Nexeo deal on June 8

June 6 WL Ross Holding Corp :

* WL Ross Holding Corp announces intent to convene and adjourn its special meeting to approve the proposed acquisition of Nexeo Solutions to Wednesday, June 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

