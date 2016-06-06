版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ability Q1 loss per share $0.01

June 6 Ability Inc :

* Ability Inc Reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue fell 68 percent to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐