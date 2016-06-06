版本:
BRIEF-Manpowergroup announces acquisition of Ciber Netherlands

June 6 ManpowerGroup Inc :

* Signed purchase agreement with Ciber Inc to acquire its dutch business

* ManpowerGroup further strengthens it capabilities through acquisition of Ciber Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

