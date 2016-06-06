BRIEF-Stornoway provides Renard operational readiness update

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Stornoway Diamond Corp :
* At end of may overall construction progress stood at 96 pct compared to recently re-baselined plan of 90 pct
* All major equipment and control systems have been installed in diamond process plant, primary crusher, processed Kimberlite load-out facility
* All critical path activities continue well within planned schedule for first ore delivered to plant by end of September
* Stornoway provides Renard operational readiness update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.