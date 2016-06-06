BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics resumes patient recruitment

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Cara Therapeutics Inc :
* Resumed patient recruitment after FDA removed clinical hold on CLIN3001 adaptive phase 3 trial of I.V. CR845 for postoperative pain
* Study will continue as a three-arm trial comparing two doses of CR845 (1.0 and 0.5 ug/kg) to placebo
* To provide updates on progress of trial later this year
* Cara Therapeutics resumes patient recruitment for adaptive phase 3 trial of I.V. CR845 in postoperative pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.