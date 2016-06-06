BRIEF-Advaxis announces updated data at ASCO from phase 2 study of AXAL

June 6 Advaxis Inc :

* Says results From Stage 1 Demonstrated A Twelve-Month survival rate of 38.5 percent

* Twelve-Month survival rate among 69 percent of patients who received maximum three per protocol doses was 56 percent

* Advaxis announces updated data at asco from a phase 2 study of axal in advanced cervical cancer showing promising survival rates consistent with earlier reports