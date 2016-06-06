BRIEF-Advaxis announces updated data at ASCO from phase 2 study of AXAL

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Advaxis Inc :
* Says results From Stage 1 Demonstrated A Twelve-Month survival rate of 38.5 percent
* Twelve-Month survival rate among 69 percent of patients who received maximum three per protocol doses was 56 percent
* Advaxis announces updated data at asco from a phase 2 study of axal in advanced cervical cancer showing promising survival rates consistent with earlier reports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.