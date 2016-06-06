版本:
中国
2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Multinational Financial selects Mitek's Mobile Verify

June 6 Mitek Systems Inc :

* Says provider Plans To Implement Both Employee Assisted And Mobile Self-Service use cases domestically and internationally

* Multinational financial services provider selects mitek's mobile verify to augment credit card customer acquisition programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

